The clay pigeon shoot fundraiser scheduled on Jan. 16 in Monument for the Lawrence family has been canceled due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks.
The event will be rescheduled for a later date.
The fundraiser was planned to help Lonnie Lawrence and her son Rodger after their home burned down on Christmas Day in Monument. People can still donate to the family through other fundraising efforts held by different people in the county.
People can go to https://gofund.me/90779eea to donate money to the Lawrence family.
A donation account has also been set up at the Bank of Eastern Oregon. Call Jennie Mund at 541-934-2076 for more information.
