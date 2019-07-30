The heritage of cowboys and cowgirls was the highlight of a community concert held Saturday evening at the Prairie City School athletic field.
Music from Joni Harms of Canby and Brenn Hill of Hooper, Utah, as well as the humor and wit behind Andy Nelson’s (Pinedale, Wyoming) cowboy poetry held the crowd of 150-plus in rapt attention as they lounged on the field in camp chairs or on blankets.
Among Harms’ selections was a song she wrote called “Cowboy Up” — “It’s the only way to go when you bite the dust, the tough get going when the going gets tough” she sang.
Andy Nelson’s poetry about the “Endangered Cowboy” likely struck a chord with several ranching families in the audience. Another poem about what might happen if dogs, including border collies, shelties and catahoulas, took over the ranch, had the crowd in stitches.
Brenn Hill sang some “cowgirl power songs,” including “Buckaroo Tattoo” and “Barrel Racing Angel.” He also dedicated a song to the McCosker family, a hunting song called “My Time to Kill.”
Cowboy poet Kathy Moss shared the stage for a moment with a poem called “The KT Diner.”
Moss and Wanda Winegar of Bar W-B, both Prairie City residents, organized the concert for National Day of the Cowboy.
The proceeds of the event, which had a by-donation admission, will benefit the International Western Music Association Columbia Chapter youth poetry and music program.
