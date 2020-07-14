Cutcliffe King, a newly published author, will hold a book signing at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at The Ugly Truth Bar & Grill in John Day.
King arrived in John Day in the winter of 2019. Inspired by his wife, Denise, he wrote three novels, titled “The Javelin Trilogy.” What began as a single novel years earlier, King developed the story into three parts.
The first, “The Recruitment,” was recently published and released by Page Publishing, New York City. The second, “The Voyage,” is being published now, with the third, “The Return,” to be released later this year.
Because John Day was the birthplace for the trilogy, King is returning to John Day for his first book signing. Anyone who wishes to purchase a book for signing is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.