Cycle Oregon, a Portland-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming individuals and communities through bicycling, has announced its latest round of grant recipients from the Cycle Oregon Fund. Now in its 23rd year, the Cycle Oregon Fund grant program awarded a total of 22 nonprofits with a combined $139,050.
The city of Seneca received $10,000 to support the building of a new, two-bay, pull-through fire station to house two newer engines. The city also received a $3,000 community grant.
All proceeds from Cycle Oregon’s four signature events — Classic, GRAVEL, Joyride and WEEKENDER — go to the Cycle Oregon Fund, which is managed by the Oregon Community Foundation.
“The Cycle Oregon Fund is one of the tools we have to give back to many of the communities who offer outstanding hospitality to our staff, volunteers and the thousands of riders who participate in Cycle Oregon events every year,” said Steve Schulz, executive director of Cycle Oregon. “People who participate in Cycle Oregon fall in love with Oregon’s rural communities and love knowing that proceeds from our events support many good causes in those same places they rode through.”
Cycle Oregon will accept applications for its next grant cycle from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26. To determine if an organization is eligible to apply and to learn how to apply, visit cycleoregon.com/our-work/our-impact.
The Cycle Oregon Classic, a weeklong road ride through Eastern Oregon, is coming back to Grant County Sept. 12-19. The ride includes stops in the historic “frontier” towns of John Day, Monument, Fossil, Mitchell and Dayville. New this year, Classic lets riders customize their experience, offering a wide range of route lengths (with weeklong totals ranging from 272 to 443 miles, and total elevation gain between 15,280 and 35,245 feet), plus 60 miles of optional gravel detours. Registration is now open at cycleoregon.com.
