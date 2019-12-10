Dozens of dancers from Body Fitness & Dance programs took the stage with the Grant Union Gold high school dance team for the 23rd annual Holiday Showcase on Saturday in John Day.
The parking lot at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School was packed for the popular event.
Ashleigh Romero, the new Grant Union Gold head coach, said it was a goal of hers to reunite the Gold team with the younger dancers for the showcase.
“It’s important for the community to see the development in the dancers’ technique as they grow in the program,” she said.
The high school team gave two performances, dancing to “Thumbs” by Sabrina Carpenter and, later in the program, “The Christmas Song” by The Raveonettes.
There were solos, duets and trios, along with performances from the Level 1 through 3 groups and the junior high dance team.
Making a special appearance were alumni Gold dancers and coaches for an exhibition routine.
Romero said the high school competition season begins the first week of February.
“We have a super talented group,” she said. “All of them have danced before, so I think we’re going to have a really good competition season.”
