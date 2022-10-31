Created by Lyndee Billard and family, this scarecrow was one of the winners in Dayville's annual scarecrow contest. For more photos from the Dayville Community Fall Festival, see the online version of this story at MyEagleNews.com.
Contributed Photo
This scarecrow, made by Dayville High School's senior class, was one of the winners in the town's annual scarecrow contest.
Contributed Photo
Jeff Larson took the adult prize in the Pumpkin Anything Contest for his pumpkin made out of horseshoes.
Contributed Photo
Tiles bearing the names of donors adorn the wall of the newly renovated Dayville Community Hall.
Contributed Photo
Nick Ducote, who wrote $2 million worth of grants to help renovate the Dayville Community Hall, with wife Kelly and their 3-year-old son, Owen.
Contributed Photo
Participants get ready for the cakewalk at the Community Fall Festival in the Dayville Community Hall on Oct. 14, 2022.
Contributed Photo
Bobbie Chamberlain, the winner of the cakewalk, displays his prize.
Contributed Photo
A time capsule is on display at the Dayville Community Hall during the Community Fall festival on Oct. 14, 2022.
DAYVILLE — The town of Dayville celebrated the season in style as around 150 people attended the annual Community Fall Festival on Oct. 14 in the newly renovated Dayville Community Hall, according to information provided by City Recorder Ruthie Moore.
The hall was decorated for the occasion with artwork by students at Dayville School.
Attendees shared a potluck meal featuring soups, stew and chili along with plenty of salads and desserts. The city provided cornbread, rolls and apple cider.
The festivities included a cakewalk with more than 20 cakes and other desserts as well as the Pumpkin Anything Contest, which received 10 entries ranging from painted pumpkins to pumpkin artwork. Jeff Larson took the adult prize for his pumpkin made of horseshoes, while the children’s award went to Shilo Fretwell’s K-2 class for their pumpkin pictures.
The winners of the town’s annual scarecrow contest were also announced, with the laurels going to Lyndee Billar and family of the Fish House Inn and the Dayville High School senior class.
The guest of honor at the event was Nick Ducote of Ducote Consulting in La Grande, who wrote roughly $2 million worth of grants to help fund the century-old community hall’s renovation.
The hall’s new tile wall, adorned with more than 150 tiles, was revealed for the first time. The tiles were sold during the town’s Fourth of July celebration as a fundraiser for the hall. Proceeds from a silent auction held during the fall festival will go toward maintenance costs for the building.
Attendees also got a chance to check out the hall’s time capsule. Plans call for the capsule to be sealed for 25 years and opened in 2047. Among other things, the capsule will contain letters to each of the school classes of 2047 and photos depicting life in 2022.
