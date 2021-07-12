Fourth of July in Dayville had a series of activities that kept locals and out-of-towners alike busy the entire weekend.
The tiny desert town had no shortage of things to do, from rock painting contests with patriotic themes to live music at the Fish House Inn RV Park and a parade on July 4.
Kalli Wilson, Dayville city recorder, said although there weren’t as many people as in previous years, it was a good turnout.
She said Luke Johnson’s karaoke at the Fish House Inn brought in a big crowd. Wilson said she hopes the town can make it a tradition.
She said she was honored to have long-time residents Pam and Dan Martin as Dayville’s Grand Marshals. Also, she told the Eagle that the town raised money for its Community Hall renovation through the baked goods auction and duck race.
It was a weekend packed full of fun that started with live music on Friday night and ended with live music on Sunday night, she said.
Parade results
Grand Marshals: Dan and Pam Martin
Best of Parade: Evie Schmadeka on Cocoa Puff
Kids
First: Everleigh Schmadeka on Cocoa Puff
Second: McMullin Family
Non-motorized Division
First: Rowdy Isreal
Second: Shirley and Paige
Motorized Division
First: Moore – Furry Fun
Second: Timber Basin Contractors
Horseshoe Tournament
First round: Jeff and Justin Larson
Second round: Keith and Cliff
Painted Rock Contest
Best of Show: Pam Martin
First: Piper Swagger
Second: Kiah Nichols
Sidewalk Chalk Contest
Best of Show: Carah Furry
First: Luke McMullin
Second: Katch McMullin
Third: Hallie Larson
Coloring Contest
First: Hank Roy
Second: Peyton Furry
Third: Bodhi Moore
