As the state lifts coronavirus restrictions, Dayville is gearing up for its Fourth of July festivities.
Kalli Wilson, who recently took over for Ruthie Moore at the city of Dayville, said anyone from the town or who has ties to Dayville has a “big connection” with Dayville’s Fourth of July ceremony because the celebration has happened for so many years.
“We’re super excited just to feel normal again,” Wilson said.
This year’s event features several contests — coloring, painted rock and sidewalk chalk art — to be judged at 8 p.m. July 3. Stop by city hall for more information.
Friday, July 2
Live music at the Fish House Inn kicks off at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
Kids fishing day at the Driscoll Ranch from 8-11 a.m. for kids 12 and younger. Those who are 12 and older are welcome to help. Organizers will provide fishing gear or people can bring their own.
Fishing gear (as well as snacks) will be provided, or you can bring your own.
Karaoke will be held at the Fish House Inn later in the evening.
Sunday, July 4
Breakfast at the Community Church will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. with a service to follow.
The parade lines up, and judging begins at 10:30 a.m., and the parade starts at 11 a.m. Jake Burgers will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon with a baked goods auction at noon and a horseshoe tourney and duck race both at 12:30 p.m.
Goat roping for kids kicks off at 1 p.m. while the adults start at 5 p.m.
