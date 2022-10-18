DAYVILLE — On Wednesday, Oct. 12, a Dayville resident's dream, planning and effort reached fruition when some 20 area residents attended the first of a new series of lunches at the Dayville Community Hall.

The lunches are the brainchild of Bonni Booth, a faculty member of Oregon State University's Extension Service who serves as local coordinator of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program education initiative, known as SNAP-Ed. The lunches will be funded by a six-month, $13,040 grant Booth was awarded by the Grant County Local Community Health Plan, an affiliate of the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization. The grant also will fund a Dayville food pantry. 

Richard F. LaMountain is chairman of the Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council.

