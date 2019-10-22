Accolades went to Dayville School’s kindergarten through first-grade art class, taught by Tiffnie Schmadeka, for winning the city of Dayville’s annual scarecrow contest with a colorful fall theme.
The winners were announced at the Dayville Community Potluck on Thursday at the community hall.
Second-place went to Oregon Telephone Corporation with a scarecrow wearing curlers and holding a phone on her lap. OTC also won the most votes on the “Friends of Dayville” Facebook page.
City Recorder Ruthie Moore said participation was the greatest ever, with 17 entries lining the main street through town.
She said more than 75 people attended Thursday’s dinner, where they held a pasta contest with Lyndee Billar winning first place and Jody Winkelman in second.
There were contests to raise money — including a “pumpkin punch,” cake walk and painted pumpkin raffle — for the Dayville Community Hall renovations. For the pumpkin punch, participants paid for a chance to punch their fist through a tissue-covered cup for a small candy, wooden token for Dayville Merc or chance to win a pie. The cups were glued to a board in the shape of a pumpkin.
“We had great participation, mostly from Dayville area, for the scarecrow contest and potluck. It was fun,” Moore said. “I think these traditions that we have in Dayville bond our community together like a family.”
Plans for the community hall renovation are on the horizon.
Moore said the city hired an architect this week from Bend-based Pinnacle Architecture and said she’s glad to work with someone who is already familiar with the hall.
Peter Baer, president of Pinnacle, also worked on the assessment of the hall back in 1999.
“He’s starting the process of getting the design completed, and it will hopefully be done this winter,” she said, adding they expect to hire a contractor next spring.
