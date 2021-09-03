School is back in session in Dayville with a new superintendent at the helm.
New Dayville School Superintendent Brandon Haberly said enrollment is currently at 58 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
"Students are back in the building," he said. "There is excitement both for students and staff to all be here. We have a newly renovated school and new administration. This is our first week back in school, and our focus has been on care and connection."
The school has a new part-time science and agriculture teacher in Liz Lovelock, who will also help with the AG program, he said.
"Liz has graciously offered to help until we find a science/ag teacher," he said.
Haberly said the school is exploring the option of restarting its school garden. It would be a partnership with the third- through fifth-grade class under the instruction of Carrie Sullivan and middle and high school agriculture students.
The school also has a new head football coach, Tim Auty, who coached his first home game Friday. The first home volleyball game is the newly renovated gym is at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 versus Grant Union's junior varsity team, he said.
Haberly said the school is also looking to see if any other communities would be interested in an elementary co-ed flag football program. He said Dayville could field a kindergarten through second-grade team and a third- through fifth-grade team. If people are interested, he said to give him a call at 541-987-2412, ext. 103.
Monthly school board meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month in the school computer lab, and the school is working to livestream those meetings within the next two months. Haberly said links will be posted on the school website, dayvilleschools.com.
Job openings are also posted there, he said, currently including an assistant for the Early Learning Center and a bus driver.
