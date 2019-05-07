Dayville students visited the Eagle office Thursday.
Teacher Sydney Thompson brought her 11th- and 12th-grade English class to learn how a newspaper is produced.
Editor Sean Hart gave an overview of the production and publishing process and shared some guidelines reporters use in writing.
The five students also had their questions answered and visited with staff reporters Richard Hanners and Angel Carpenter.
“It taught them a new appreciation for the work that goes into publishing a newspaper,” she said. “I really appreciated the time the staff took to answer questions and thoroughly explain the process.”
She said the students learned how newspaper reporting can be different from essay writing.
Thompson said the field trip was part of the journalism segment they are learning about in class.
