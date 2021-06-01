Carrie Sullivan from Dayville School District was named the Grant County Education School District Regional Teacher of the Year.
The announcement May 18 was based on nominations by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members. The winner was selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives.
“Now a 10-year veteran, (Sullivan) has polished her skills and kept fresh her creativity and ingenuity; she has truly arrived as a master teacher,” Dayville Superintendent Kathryn Hedrick said in a press release.
Sullivan won a $500 cash prize for the award and is in the running for Oregon’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, where a teacher will be awarded $5,000 with a match of $5,000 going to the school of the educator.
“The critical role of teachers has become especially evident as schools have responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” the announcement states. “Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential, making this a fitting opportunity to recognize the excellence of Regional Teachers of Year throughout the state.”
