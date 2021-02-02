Blue Mountain Land Trust will screen “Deer 139” online through Feb. 11.
The film “Deer 139” follows an all-female team — a biologist, a naturalist, a reporter and a pregnant mule deer — as they embark on an 85-mile journey through sagebrush steppe and winter ranges.
The film unveils the mysteries of long-distance wildlife migration and makes a case for sustaining intact landscapes.
For more information, visit bmlt.org/events.
