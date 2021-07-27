Two brothers from Idaho placed first and second at the Whiskey Gulch Gang’s Demolition Derby Saturday in front of a packed arena at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

Roughly 1,800 turned out to watch Matt and Jake Petero take the top spots in the annual event that was on hiatus last year due to pandemic restrictions, according to Colby Farrel from the Whiskey Gulch Gang.

Matt took home $2,000 while Jake earned $1,000. Ed Moulton of Hines took third place and $500.

During halftime, Luke Claughton of John Day won the barrel race on his dirt bike, performing a wheelie while exiting the arena.

Mark Williams of Homedale, Idaho, won the first heat in the wild, smashing start to the derby while Chris Folger, also of Homedale, took the second heat. Moulton took the final heat.

The Whiskey Gulch Gang thanked Ace Hardware and John Day True Value for their donations for the drivers’ raffle and most aggressive driver award.

“We appreciate their support every year,” they said.

They also thanked the Grant Union High School wrestling team for serving up snow cones and hamburgers. Additionally, they thanked the Grant County Road Department and Bill Sproul for a water truck and John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation for the bleachers.

Finally, they thanked Iron Triangle and Seth Barrietua for using his equipment and all that he does to support their events.

Results

Heat 1 winner: Mark Williams, Homedale, Idaho

Heat 2 winner: Chris Folger, Homedale, Idaho

Heat 3 winner: Ed Moulton, Hines

Main event

First: Matt Petero, Payette, Idaho

Second: Jake Petero, Payette, Idaho

Third: Ed Moulton, Hines

Most aggressive driver

Jake Petero

Hard luck driver

Rudy Morris, Forest Grove

Beauty contest winner

Josh Pierson, Klamath Falls

Half-time barrel racing winner

Luke Claughton, John Day

Tags

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

