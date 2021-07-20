The Whiskey Gulch Gang’s annual demolition derby is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grant County Fairgrounds arena.
After losing a lot of their equipment to help fight fires roaring across the state, the Whiskey Gulch Gang did some scrambling around to hold the annual tradition.
Member Colby Farrel said this year would be unpredictable in terms of how many cars compete. However, he said he expects around 10 cars.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if we had five or six cars. I’d also not be shocked if we’d have 25 cars,” Farrel said.
He said many smaller derbies are struggling to find enough people with cars to compete as they are becoming more and more expensive.
Farrel said that those with cars in derbies have gotten into other motorsports such as truck racing.
He said the demolition derby is a good gathering for Grant County. Farrel noted, for a county where many of its residents are big motorsports fans, its the only motorsport event in the county.
The cost for tickets at the gate is $12 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under; presale tickets are $2 less. Children under 6 enter for free.
The entry fee for drivers is $50 per car, which includes the driver and one pit crew person; additional pit passes are $30 a person.
The first-place driver stands to win $2,000, with $1,000 for second and $500 for third. Winners of each heat receive $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.