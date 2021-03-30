Grant County Deputy Savannah Wyllie graduated from the police academy and looks forward to serving the residents in Grant County.
Wyllie said she enjoyed her time in the academy and learned a great amount on community policing.
She said, at the academy, they learned about how to communicate with people in tense moments and how to de-escalate any situation prior to initial action.
There were several highlights at the academy for Wyllie, such as the variety and amount of classes she participated in and how they taught the officers how to speak to people. There was more than one correct way to talk to a person when making a contact on duty, she said.
“We had so many different classes and so many things to learn,” Wyllie said. “There was a different thing to learn each day, and every day was a new day.”
She learned about the importance of maintaining a good attitude every day, even when it’s a tough day. She said she tries to look for the positivity in everything since everybody has a different background that she works with.
“Your mindset changes once you go through the academy,” Wyllie said. “Once you start this job, you’re a whole new person.”
Wyllie said she is excited to work for the county.
“For me, I deal with the same people everyday, but it’s easy to work with them because everybody knows everyone, and a lot of people in our community reach out to each other,” Wyllie said. “It’s not just the police doing community policing; everyone is helping in our community. I’m excited to work for the people of Grant County.”
Wyllie moved to Grant County in 2017, and said she enjoys the ability to go hunting, fishing, hiking and more within one county.
Wyllie said, while there is a lot going on in the world regarding different communities and law enforcement, she said the police in Grant County care about the people in the community and want to help out.
“I’m trying every single day to look out for people that I don’t even know, and I do care about even the strangers that I meet everyday,” Wyllie said.
