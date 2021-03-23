Two John Day residents earned master’s degrees from Western Governor’s University.
Brittany Doherty of John Day received a Master of Science in special education.
Shanna Northway of John Day received a Master of Science in special education.
WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.