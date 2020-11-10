A veterans gift shop is up and running at Mosier’s Home Furnishings, 101 E. Main St., John Day.
Ruth Harris, an organizer leading the event through the American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77, said donations will be accepted through Saturday, Nov. 14.
Unwrapped gifts will be accepted during store hours. The gifts are for veterans and family members.
For more information, contact Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076 or Mosier’s at 541-575-0649.
