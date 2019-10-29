A Veterans Gift Shop will be up and running at Mosier’s Home Furnishings, 101 E. Main, in John Day Monday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 16. Contributions of unwrapped gifts for veterans to share with family members will be accepted during store hours.
The donations will be delivered to patients at the Portland VA Medical Center.
The gift shop is organized by the American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77.
For more information, contact Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076 or Mosier’s at 541-575-0649.
