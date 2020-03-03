Twenty-three people with the John Day Church of the Nazarene are at Africa Nazarene University working to bring 21st century technology and a fresh coat of paint to the classrooms of this Kenyan University. Other projects have included painting the exterior of the medical clinic and plumbing repairs in the girls dorm and other restrooms. In the photo are, from left, front row, Marla Armstrong, Tilli Bjornberg, Judy Miles, Jeanette Julsrud, Pam Durr and Julie Johns; second row, Myckee Coalwell, Torie Coalwell, Tom Hundley, Faith Hundley, Karen Godbold and David Johns; third row, Carle Wright, Neal Bauer, Tammy Bremner and Greg Armstrong; and back Row, Dan Komning, Everett King, Savannah Wyllie, Dale Stennett, Greg Slusarenko, Bob Cobb and Pastor Randy Johnson.