Twenty-three people with the John Day Church of the Nazarene are at Africa Nazarene University working to bring 21st century technology and a fresh coat of paint to the classrooms of this Kenyan University. Other projects have included painting the exterior of the medical clinic and plumbing repairs in the girls dorm and other restrooms. In the photo are, from left, front row, Marla Armstrong, Tilli Bjornberg, Judy Miles, Jeanette Julsrud, Pam Durr and Julie Johns; second row, Myckee Coalwell, Torie Coalwell, Tom Hundley, Faith Hundley, Karen Godbold and David Johns; third row, Carle Wright, Neal Bauer, Tammy Bremner and Greg Armstrong; and back Row, Dan Komning, Everett King, Savannah Wyllie, Dale Stennett, Greg Slusarenko, Bob Cobb and Pastor Randy Johnson.
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Couples 'leap' into marriage in mass ceremony at Legends Casino Hotel
- No COVID-19 reported in Grant County, and local health officials following CDC guidance
- Cops and Courts: Feb. 26, 2020
- It Happened Here: Mother Joseph establishes school, hospital in Yakima Valley
- Ashes to go: Meridian Catholic parish offers roadside ashes to kick-off Lenten season
- Panthers pull out a tight 54-52 win over Days Creek to move on to the next round of the state tourney
- Cycle Oregon donates $13,000 to Seneca
- Lady Panthers eke out a 42-40 victory over Chiloquin and move on to the next round of the state tourney
- Search and Rescue requests additional funding
- Grateful for being a judge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.