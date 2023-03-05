Members of the John Day Church of the Nazarene pose with others during a mission trip to Nepal in February 2023. In the photo, the John Day team is with the Nepalese Prarthana Church of the Nazarene working on a district training center and church in Kohalpur, Nepal.
Team members from John Day are Pam Durr, Jeanette Julsrud, David Johns, Ritter Rookstool, Tye Rookstool, Carla Wright, Greg Armstrong and Marla Armstrong. Joining the John Day team were John Bawm (Auburn, Washington), Karen Godbold (Orlando, Florida), Aaron Stoltzfus (Colorado Springs, Colorado) and Jaeson Rogers (Nampa, Idaho). The Eagle wants to see your vacation photos. Take a picture with the Eagle, print or mobile editions, while on vacation and send them to editor@bmeagle.com.
Twenty-three people with the John Day Church of the Nazarene are at Africa Nazarene University working to bring 21st century technology and a fresh coat of paint to the classrooms of this Kenyan University. Other projects have included painting the exterior of the medical clinic and plumbing repairs in the girls dorm and other restrooms. In the photo are, from left, front row, Marla Armstrong, Tilli Bjornberg, Judy Miles, Jeanette Julsrud, Pam Durr and Julie Johns; second row, Myckee Coalwell, Torie Coalwell, Tom Hundley, Faith Hundley, Karen Godbold and David Johns; third row, Carle Wright, Neal Bauer, Tammy Bremner and Greg Armstrong; and back Row, Dan Komning, Everett King, Savannah Wyllie, Dale Stennett, Greg Slusarenko, Bob Cobb and Pastor Randy Johnson.
Monument School’s Flying Tigers Club took the Eagle on vacation to Iceland. From left, Mark Thomas, Kristi Emerson, Donovan Schafer, Kyla Emerson, Jeff Schafer, Shawnah Schafer, Faythe Schafer, Chuck Thomas and Bailey Thomas pose in front of Seljalandsfoss Falls March 27.
The Gold Diggers AAU volleyball team take the Eagle on vacation to Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. The Grant County girls did some sightseeing during the week while competing at the AAU Junior Girls National Volleyball Championships June 25-28. From left: McKeely Miller, Hailie Wright, Baylee Combs, Mariah Moulton, Katlyn Wells, Alcie Moore and Kaylee Wright. The group traveled with their AAU coach Kristi Moore.
Eight-year-old Zoey Rookstool, left, and her brother Zeke, 9, of John Day take the Eagle on vacation to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota. The siblings traveled with their parents, Zane and Heather Rookstool, and grandparents, Gene and Nicky Essex, also of John Day, to 17 states in 20 days. Among the sites the family visited were Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellowstone, the Louisville Slugger factory, the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam.
Chad and Erica Holliday took the Eagle on vacation in June to the Ballyportry Castle in County Clare, Ireland, where the couple stayed with family. The Eagle wants to see your vacation photos. Take a picture with the Eagle, print or mobile editions, while on vacation and send them to editor@bmeagle.com.
Carl Lino of Canyon City took the Eagle on vacation to Palmer Station, an American exploration station at the Antarctic Circle. Lino says the temperature there was -3 (Celsius) degrees and the wind blowing at a brisk 70-plus mph. His cruise was a 28-day venture through Argentina, Uruguay, the Faulkland Islands, Antarctica and Chile. Lino said the trip was fantastic and he enjoyed every minute. He has now visited all seven continents.
The Grant Union Junior-Senior High School Art Club took the Eagle on vacation to Pisa, Italy, during spring break. The group visited other location such as the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, Pompeii, Sienna, Florence, Monaco and Nice.
Local resident Josiah Martin took the Eagle on vacation for a dip in the Dead Sea during a recent 10-day trip to the Holy Land with his cousin Nathanael Martin. The two will offer a presentation at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Mt. Vernon Grange, sharing personal experiences, photos and true life stories from their excursion. For more information, call 541-620-0340.
<p>Brad and Mary Armstrong of John Day took the Eagle on vacation to Alaska, June 20-28. On their trip, they toured from the city of Homer to Denali National Park. Here they are shown after landing by helicopter on the Whiteout Glacier in the Chugach National Forest. </p>
Members of the John Day Church of the Nazarene pose with others during a mission trip to Nepal in February 2023. In the photo, the John Day team is with the Nepalese Prarthana Church of the Nazarene working on a district training center and church in Kohalpur, Nepal.
Team members from John Day are Pam Durr, Jeanette Julsrud, David Johns, Ritter Rookstool, Tye Rookstool, Carla Wright, Greg Armstrong and Marla Armstrong. Joining the John Day team were John Bawm (Auburn, Washington), Karen Godbold (Orlando, Florida), Aaron Stoltzfus (Colorado Springs, Colorado) and Jaeson Rogers (Nampa, Idaho). The Eagle wants to see your vacation photos. Take a picture with the Eagle, print or mobile editions, while on vacation and send them to editor@bmeagle.com.
Contributed Photo
Twenty-three people with the John Day Church of the Nazarene are at Africa Nazarene University working to bring 21st century technology and a fresh coat of paint to the classrooms of this Kenyan University. Other projects have included painting the exterior of the medical clinic and plumbing repairs in the girls dorm and other restrooms. In the photo are, from left, front row, Marla Armstrong, Tilli Bjornberg, Judy Miles, Jeanette Julsrud, Pam Durr and Julie Johns; second row, Myckee Coalwell, Torie Coalwell, Tom Hundley, Faith Hundley, Karen Godbold and David Johns; third row, Carle Wright, Neal Bauer, Tammy Bremner and Greg Armstrong; and back Row, Dan Komning, Everett King, Savannah Wyllie, Dale Stennett, Greg Slusarenko, Bob Cobb and Pastor Randy Johnson.
Contributed photo
Eagle on Vacation
Monument School’s Flying Tigers Club took the Eagle on vacation to Iceland. From left, Mark Thomas, Kristi Emerson, Donovan Schafer, Kyla Emerson, Jeff Schafer, Shawnah Schafer, Faythe Schafer, Chuck Thomas and Bailey Thomas pose in front of Seljalandsfoss Falls March 27.
The Gold Diggers AAU volleyball team take the Eagle on vacation to Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. The Grant County girls did some sightseeing during the week while competing at the AAU Junior Girls National Volleyball Championships June 25-28. From left: McKeely Miller, Hailie Wright, Baylee Combs, Mariah Moulton, Katlyn Wells, Alcie Moore and Kaylee Wright. The group traveled with their AAU coach Kristi Moore.
Contributed photo
Eight-year-old Zoey Rookstool, left, and her brother Zeke, 9, of John Day take the Eagle on vacation to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota. The siblings traveled with their parents, Zane and Heather Rookstool, and grandparents, Gene and Nicky Essex, also of John Day, to 17 states in 20 days. Among the sites the family visited were Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellowstone, the Louisville Slugger factory, the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam.
Contributed photo
Chad and Erica Holliday took the Eagle on vacation in June to the Ballyportry Castle in County Clare, Ireland, where the couple stayed with family. The Eagle wants to see your vacation photos. Take a picture with the Eagle, print or mobile editions, while on vacation and send them to editor@bmeagle.com.
Contributed photo
Carl Lino of Canyon City took the Eagle on vacation to Palmer Station, an American exploration station at the Antarctic Circle. Lino says the temperature there was -3 (Celsius) degrees and the wind blowing at a brisk 70-plus mph. His cruise was a 28-day venture through Argentina, Uruguay, the Faulkland Islands, Antarctica and Chile. Lino said the trip was fantastic and he enjoyed every minute. He has now visited all seven continents.
Contributed photo
The Grant Union Junior-Senior High School Art Club took the Eagle on vacation to Pisa, Italy, during spring break. The group visited other location such as the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, Pompeii, Sienna, Florence, Monaco and Nice.
Contributed photo
Local resident Josiah Martin took the Eagle on vacation for a dip in the Dead Sea during a recent 10-day trip to the Holy Land with his cousin Nathanael Martin. The two will offer a presentation at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Mt. Vernon Grange, sharing personal experiences, photos and true life stories from their excursion. For more information, call 541-620-0340.
Contributed photo
Among the many locations Francis and Bonnie Kocis visited during their three-month vacation to Australia was the historical Uluru (Ayers Rock).
Contributed photo
Susie Brown, left, took the Eagle on vacation during banking business trip to Madison, Wis.
Contributed photos
From left, Susie Brown, grandson, Tracker, and daughter, Natasha McLeod, at McLeod's May 9 college graduation.
Contributed photo
EOV Spain 37.jpg
Cheryl Berry and Billie Bullard
Contributed photo
<p>Tia Barrietua, Heidi Wolf and Brandi Grove – and the Eagle – take a break in Puerto Vallarta.</p>
<p>Brad and Mary Armstrong of John Day took the Eagle on vacation to Alaska, June 20-28. On their trip, they toured from the city of Homer to Denali National Park. Here they are shown after landing by helicopter on the Whiteout Glacier in the Chugach National Forest. </p>
ANYWHERE YOUR HEART DESIRES — After a three-year, COVID-induced absence, Eagle on Vacation has returned to our pages.
For many years, Blue Mountain Eagle readers brought their local newspaper along with them on their travels, featured it in their vacation pictures and then sent the photos to our office, so their vacation pictures, in turn, could be featured in their local paper.
From family vacations to college graduations, walking tours of Spain to cycling tours of California, cruises and campouts, class trips and sports trips, the Eagle has been a familiar companion on your adventures, and we’ve been pleased to share the photographic record of your adventures with our readers.
But three years ago, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly and people being advised to stay at home, the pictures stopped coming. The last Eagle on Vacation photo we published, on March 3, 2020, showed a mission group from the John Day Church of the Nazarene in Kenya. Now, appropriately enough, we are restarting the feature with a photo of the same group (see above), this time on a mission trip in Nepal.
Eagle on Vacation has been a delightful feature of this newspaper, and now that pandemic-related travel restrictions are easing around the world, we are delighted to bring it back.
Where will you go on vacation this year? Bring the Eagle with you and feature our front page in a snapshot to be featured in the paper. It’s a way to bring a little piece of home with you on your travels — and share your travels with the folks back home.
See the online version of this story on www.MyEagleNews.com for a selection of Eagle on Vacation photos from the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.