Children throughout Grant County enjoyed Easter egg hunting despite the cool and damp weather.
The John Day Elks Lodge’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Seventh Street Complex on April 20 drew the usual crowd of young children and proud parents.
The Easter Bunny arrived on the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Charlie Caughlin.
Tom Winters spent about 12 hours boiling and coloring 10 boxes of eggs, each containing more than 140 eggs. Another hundred or so plastic eggs with candies or prizes were distributed across the four age-bracketed hunting areas.
About a dozen volunteers helped with setting up the hunt. The plastic eggs were donated by Marvin and Lisa Rynearson. The rest of the costs were borne by the Elks Lodge.
As the last of the teenage hunters departed the hillside overlooking the fields, a crow could be seen scavenging the brightly colored eggs that had eluded the children.
John Day and Mt. Vernon volunteer fire departments hosted egg hunting events as well, and gave children free rides on their fire engines.
JDFD’s event was held at the Grant Union Junior-Senior High School athletic field, and MVFD held their event at the Mt. Vernon city park for the rides and Clyde Holliday State Park for the egg hunt.
Children also enjoyed an egg hunt at Dayville city park after the annual Bunny Hop 5K, and events were also held in Prairie City and Long Creek.
(0) comments
