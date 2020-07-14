Kevin Michael Eddy, son of Greg and Debbie Eddy of Canyon City, recently graduated from Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. He earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in respiratory therapy.
