The John Day Elks Lodge 1824 has been awarding $3,000 in scholarships to Grant County graduating seniors for several decades.
This year, the first-place scholarship of $2,000 was granted to Haley Pfefferkorn of Prairie City High School during her graduation ceremony. She is planning on attending Montana State University where she intends to earn a degree in agriculture education with a minor in biology.
The second-place scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Alcie Moore of Grant Union High School when she graduated. She plans to attend Pacific University in Forest Grove, working on a degree in pre-dental. She aspires to become an orthodontist.
Both of these students excelled academically and were active in extracurricular activities in and out of school.
