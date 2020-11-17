Pumpkin pie
Pies at last year’s John Day Elks Lodge community Thanksgiving dinner.

 Eagle file photo

With the statewide ban on indoor gatherings, the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner at the John Day Elks Lodge will be takeout or delivery this year.

Free and open to the public, the lodge will serve turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, rolls, stuffing, cranberries and pies.

To place an order for delivery, call 541-575-1824 no later than noon on Nov. 25.

Deliveries will start going out at noon and will run until as late as 4 p.m.

The meals can be picked up at 140 NE Dayton St. starting at 1 p.m.

