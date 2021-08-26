The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the start of the 2022 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service and financial need.
The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 15 deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2022. The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The top 20 national finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships. In addition to these awards, students may also receive awards earlier in the judging process at the local lodge, district, and state levels.
This year, the Elks National Foundation is investing $4.2 million in college scholarships. MVS scholars — all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service — are graduating from college at a rate of 90%, 30% higher than the national average.
Applications for the 2022 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details including the application, visit enf.elks.org/MVS.
In addition to the Most Valuable Student scholarships, 350 $4,000 Legacy Scholarships are available to college-bound graduating seniors that are the children or grandchildren of dues-paying Elks. The ENF requires Legacy Awards recipients to serve at least once per year with an Elks Lodge. The application process opens on Sept. 1 with a deadline of Feb. 7. Visit enf.elks.org/leg to apply.
Also available for those who are not attending a four-year college or university, the Oregon State Elks Association offers a Vocational Grant scholarship for those attending a program specific to a trade or profession (nursing, mechanics, hair/nails, construction, plumbing, welding, firefighter, EMT, etc.) or community college (not pre-bachelor's) program. This is not limited to high school students and adult learners are welcome to apply. These $1,500 awards can be applied for a second year if needed. Applications for the Vocational Grant are also available online at https://oregonelks.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/OSEA-VOCATIONAL-GRANT-PROGRAM-2022-23.pdf. Applications open Aug. 2 and must be received by the Oregon State Elks office by midnight March 1.
