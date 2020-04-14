Emerson named to TVCC president's list Blue Mountain Eagle Apr 14, 2020 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kyla Emerson of Monument was named to the Treasure Valley Community College winter quarter president’s list.Emerson achieved a 4.0 grade point average. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kyla Emerson President List Monument Treasure Valley Community College Grade Point Average Locations Monument Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section One Direction members re-follow Zayn Malik on Twitter IA: COVID: GOV REYNOLDS/TRUMP PPE CONTRADICTION +13 Empty pews, but full hearts as Christians celebrate Easter online Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOregon closes recreational hunting and fishing to non-residents to limit travel amid COVID-19 restrictionsFreewill Astrology for the Week of April 16State legislators discuss how to lift the Oregon economyYakima area residents work to keep faith, fun and family part of Easter during the pandemicGov. Brown: Reopening Oregon will 'take longer than we want'Oregon school buildings to remain closed through academic yearLong-time Kittitas County pastor dies of COVID-19 complicationsOregon joins Washington and California in pact on reopening states' economiesWyoming Gov. Mark Gordon proclaims April 10 Day of PrayerPanel of medical professionals advising Brown on Oregon's coronavirus response Images Videos
