Eastern Oregon University named 556 students to the dean's list for the 2021 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Students from Grant County named to the list include Heather Mosley, education and multidisciplinary studies, Jocelynn Smith, arts, humanities and social science, anthropology/sociology, science, technology, math and health science and health and human performance, of Canyon City; Avery Lenz, science, technology, math and health science, physical activity and health, Fallon Weaver, arts, humanities and social science, interdisciplinary studies, of John Day; James Hercher, arts, humanities and social science, anthropology/sociology, of Long Creek; Rachel Henry, science, technology, math and health science, general studies, Andrew Lusco, arts humanities and social science, history, of Mt. Vernon; and Brianna Zweygardt, agriculture, chemistry-biochemistry, of Prairie City.
