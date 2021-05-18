Eastern Oregon University named 629 students to the dean’s list for the 2021 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Local students named to the dean’s list include Heather Mosley, Canyon City; Avery Lenz, John Day; James Hercher, Long Creek; Rachel Henry, Teela Kilby and Andrew Lusco, Mt. Vernon; and Brianna Zweygardt, Prairie City.
