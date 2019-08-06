Eastern Oregon University awarded 740 degrees during the 2018-19 academic year. Those who earned GPAs between 3.5 and 3.69 graduated with cum laude honors, 3.7 to 3.84 graduated magna cum laude, and 3.85 to 4.0 graduated summa cum laude.
Vanessa Houpt of Canyon City earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
Jamie Waltenburg of Dayville earned a Bachelor of Science in biology, magna cum laude.
Anna Stargel of Prairie City earned a Master of Arts in teaching.
Jaylee Lippert of John Day earned a Bachelor of Science in physical activity and health.
Amanda Rea of Ione earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, cum laude.
Tina Williams of Pendleton earned a Master of Science in education.
Hailey Cates of Prineville earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
