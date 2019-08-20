Saturday’s Grant County Fair Parade featured many U.S. flags carried by mounted riders and featured on floats and vehicles.

This year’s sweepstakes winner was Blue Mountain Hospice, which included a group of kids cooling off the crowd with “soaker” squirt guns.

Brenda Mosier of John Day, who organized the event, said she enjoys how the parade brings the community together.

“Everybody loves a parade,” she said. “It was beautiful seeing over 50 flags flying throughout.”

She said there was a team of volunteers helping to make it possible, including Donna Clark who rounded up several past Grant County Fair and Rodeo royalty.

Mosier expressed appreciation to all who participated, including the judges.

“It was excellent,” she said.

Fair Parade results

Commercial Floats

Old West Federal Credit Union, first

Chester’s Thriftway, second

Solutions CPA, third

Schools and Organizations floats

Blue Mountain Hospice, first

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, second

John Day Polaris, third

Community floats

Grant County American Legion, first

Miscellaneous floats

Grant County Fair staff, first

Floyd McRae, second

Walking groups

Community Counseling Solutions, first (tie)

Kim’s Tae Kwon Do, first (tie)

Antique vehicle

Ron Phillips, first

Classic vehicle

Farrell Clark and Jean Cline, first

True Value Hardware, second

Past Royalty

Melissa (Winegar) Woodbury, first (tie)

Darlene Forrest, first (tie)

Charity Clark Boyer, third

Decorated timber industry

Oregon Department of Forestry, first

Decorated vehicle

Chester’s Thriftway, first

Flush Down Kate Brown, second

John Day Fire Department, third

Decorated ATV

Beaver Believers, first

Lauren Wenger, second

Decorated Commercial ATV

John Day Polaris, first

Horse Drawn

Ranch & Rodeo Museum, first

Grand Marshals Dean and Joyce Nodine, second

Best draft horse

Past Grand Marshals and David Clark, first

Best mounted male junior

Frankie Beam, first

Best mounted female junior

Moe Mickey, first

Emmie Rienstra, second

Addie Wilson, third

Best mounted adult team

Grant County Fair Board, Luke Moore, Donna Clark, first

Best mounted female

Melanie Kimball, first

Best riding organization or family

Shane Nodine family, first

Rocky Top Rider, second

John Day River Veterinary Clinic, third

Top overall prize winners

Best mounted team

Joe and Debbie Bennet, Madison Whitmore, Sherri Giffin

Best decorated family float

Dean and Joyce Nodine family

Best decorated float

Grant County Fair office staff

Best organization float

Blue Mountain Hospice

Sweepstakes Award

Blue Mountain Hospice

