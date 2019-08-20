Saturday’s Grant County Fair Parade featured many U.S. flags carried by mounted riders and featured on floats and vehicles.
This year’s sweepstakes winner was Blue Mountain Hospice, which included a group of kids cooling off the crowd with “soaker” squirt guns.
Brenda Mosier of John Day, who organized the event, said she enjoys how the parade brings the community together.
“Everybody loves a parade,” she said. “It was beautiful seeing over 50 flags flying throughout.”
She said there was a team of volunteers helping to make it possible, including Donna Clark who rounded up several past Grant County Fair and Rodeo royalty.
Mosier expressed appreciation to all who participated, including the judges.
“It was excellent,” she said.
Fair Parade results
Commercial Floats
Old West Federal Credit Union, first
Chester’s Thriftway, second
Solutions CPA, third
Schools and Organizations floats
Blue Mountain Hospice, first
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, second
John Day Polaris, third
Community floats
Grant County American Legion, first
Miscellaneous floats
Grant County Fair staff, first
Floyd McRae, second
Walking groups
Community Counseling Solutions, first (tie)
Kim’s Tae Kwon Do, first (tie)
Antique vehicle
Ron Phillips, first
Classic vehicle
Farrell Clark and Jean Cline, first
True Value Hardware, second
Past Royalty
Melissa (Winegar) Woodbury, first (tie)
Darlene Forrest, first (tie)
Charity Clark Boyer, third
Decorated timber industry
Oregon Department of Forestry, first
Decorated vehicle
Chester’s Thriftway, first
Flush Down Kate Brown, second
John Day Fire Department, third
Decorated ATV
Beaver Believers, first
Lauren Wenger, second
Decorated Commercial ATV
John Day Polaris, first
Horse Drawn
Ranch & Rodeo Museum, first
Grand Marshals Dean and Joyce Nodine, second
Best draft horse
Past Grand Marshals and David Clark, first
Best mounted male junior
Frankie Beam, first
Best mounted female junior
Moe Mickey, first
Emmie Rienstra, second
Addie Wilson, third
Best mounted adult team
Grant County Fair Board, Luke Moore, Donna Clark, first
Best mounted female
Melanie Kimball, first
Best riding organization or family
Shane Nodine family, first
Rocky Top Rider, second
John Day River Veterinary Clinic, third
Top overall prize winners
Best mounted team
Joe and Debbie Bennet, Madison Whitmore, Sherri Giffin
Best decorated family float
Dean and Joyce Nodine family
Best decorated float
Grant County Fair office staff
Best organization float
Blue Mountain Hospice
Sweepstakes Award
Blue Mountain Hospice
