Children came in droves to Saturday’s 12th annual Family Fun Day at the John Day city park, along with parents and other family members and friends.
Young and old enjoyed the day set aside to celebrate families, visiting 16 booths, including the ever-popular inflatables with 171 kids registered for them.
The Ninja Warrior Race inflatable obstacle course made a return for a second year, and the inflatable bouncy house and slides were also a hit.
Families First Parent Resource Center Executive Director Teresa Aasness said she enjoyed watching kids and adults take on the Ninja Warrior Race.
She said it was the younger children who seemed to have a better handle on it.
“It’s popular with kids of all ages,” she said.
Debi Hueckman of Grant County Safe Communities Coalition was manning a booth this year, handing out brand new helmets in a free exchange for older ones.
“It’s always fun to see kids and show them how to wear their helmet and explain why it’s so important,” Hueckman said. “Knees and elbows heal, but brains don’t always. Protecting your brain is why we wear helmets.”
Among the other booths were the Chester’s Thriftway ring toss, the Grant County Childcare Resource & Referral ball and basket toss and Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic was passing out sunscreen sample packets.
Patti Wright at the Frontier Early Learning Hub booth was giving parent surveys to determine what the parent education needs are in the area, and those filling out a survey received a free book. The Grant-Harney county organization received an Oregon parent education grant, Aasness said.
Visitors could fill up on an inexpensive lunch, and when the day was over, 240 hamburgers were sold, as well as 152 hot dogs and 200 snow cones, each selling for just $1.
Families also enjoyed a free swim at Gleason Pool during the event.
Aasness said Families First does all the planning for the big event, including finding sponsorships and organizing volunteers.
“I think it’s amazing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.