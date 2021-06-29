Roughly 300 people braved the sweltering heat Saturday for Family Fun Day at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Kids of all ages enjoyed a rock climbing wall, water slide, bouncy house and mechanical bull, among other activities at the 14th annual event.
Free and open to the public, the organizers offered a bike helmet exchange where those interested brought in old helmets and $6 to purchase a new, inexpensive helmet for children.
The event also offered $1 hot dogs and hamburgers along with free snow cones.
Organizers Rhiannon Bauman and Teresa Aasness of Families First said it was nice to see the community coming together.
There were approximately 20 booths.
The event was cancelled due to COVID-19 last year. Bauman said the event came to be because several community organizations wanted to do something affordable for families.
According to Bauman, this year’s sponsors include Grant County Fairgrounds, the Local Community Advisory Council and the Frontier Early Learning Hub.
Bauman said that some community organizations that would have been at the Grant County Health Fair decided to participate in Family Fun Day this year instead.
Organizers said wristbands for children to play on inflatables such as the bouncy house were free this year.
