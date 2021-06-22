The Grant County Fairgrounds will host Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
The 14th annual gathering will feature a bouncy house, mechanical bull, train rides, dunk tank, water slide, rock wall and health information booths with many community organizations, according to an event flyer. The event is free and open to the public.
The organizers will also offer a bike helmet exchange. Those interested can bring an old helmet and $6 to purchase a new, inexpensive helmet for their child.
The event will offer $1 hot dogs and hamburgers along with free snow cones.
Organizer Rhiannon Bauman of Families First said that the Grant County Fairgrounds, Local Community Advisory Council and the Frontier Early Learning Hub are this year’s sponsors.
Bauman said events like Family Fun Day are important for communities in that they are inclusive to all families in Grant County.
“It’s a time for families to just have fun locally,” Bauman said.
Event organizers, Bauman said, are excited the event will happen this year after COVID-19 canceled last year’s festivities.
“We are excited that we are able to continue this event this year to bring back some normalcy for our community,” she said.
Bauman said the event will showcase 20 health care booths with information on activities for kids. In addition, she said some community organizations that would have been at the Grant County Health Fair decided to participate in Family Fun Day this year instead.
She said wristbands for children to play on inflatables such as the bouncy house are free this year.
However, she said organizers ask that families drop by the Families First booth to sign a waiver first.
Bauman said they encourage those in the community to attend the event and enjoy a “great affordable time” with family.
