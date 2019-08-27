The Grant County Farm Bureau selected local high school graduates Haley Pfefferkorn and Levi Burke as their 2019 Daniel Driscoll Memorial Scholarship recipients.
Both Pfefferkorn and Burke are 2019 graduates of Prairie City High School and were actively involved in school and community activities, athletics and FFA/4H.
“We had a number of outstanding applications,” said Shaun Robertson, local Farm Bureau president, “but these two rose to the top with their diversity of experience and demonstrated successful leadership.”
The Farm Bureau intended to award one scholarship each of $1,000 and $500 but received a last-minute, anonymous donation that allowed them to give $1,000 to each of the students.
The scholarships will be used by Pfefferkorn at Montana State University, where she will study agricultural education, and by Burke at Blue Mountain Community College, where he intends to major in precision irrigated agriculture.
