The Grant County Farm Bureau has awarded its 2020 Dan Driscoll Memorial Scholarships.
This year’s winners, Denali Twehues and Brianna Zweygardt, received $1,250 and $750, respectively, to go toward their education and complimentary memberships to the Farm Bureau.
Twehues, a student at Treasure Valley Community College, is working toward a degree in animal science. In a Farm Bureau press release, she said she has lived in Dayville for 10 years and grew up around animals, and was always active in 4-H and FFA.
After earning her degree at TVCC, Twehues said she plans to further her education and become a veterinary technician.
“I would not be where I am without the support of my family and community,” she said.
She is the daughter of Matt Twehues and Julie Perkins.
According to the Farm Bureau, Brianna Zweygardt, who grew up in Prairie City and played volleyball, basketball and softball, is in her third year at Eastern Oregon University. She said she is completing a biochemistry major, an agricultural science major and an animal science minor at Oregon State University. Zweygardt said she is in the Ag Club and the Pre-Vet Club and is a captain on the softball team.
She is the daughter of Lance and Louanne Zweygardt.
