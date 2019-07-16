The Grant County Farm Bureau has announced the availability of new youth scholarships in the memory of former board member Daniel Driscoll, who passed away April 27. Driscoll was a longtime member of the Farm Bureau and a local board officer.
“Dan was always an outstanding advocate for supporting the youth of our community and increasing their participation in Farm Bureau,” said Shaun Robertson, current Grant County Farm Bureau president, in a statement. “Our board was unanimous in wanting to do something to recognize Dan’s ongoing contributions to Grant County.”
In addition to supporting the Farm Bureau in its ongoing policy work, Driscoll played a significant role in restoring Grant County’s predator control program and regularly participated in policy matters at local, state and federal levels that affected private landowners and businesses in Grant County.
“He had a good mind and could always be counted on to think critically about important matters affecting the county,” said Jeff Thomas, former Grant County Farm Bureau president and owner of Kimberly Orchards.
At their recent meeting to approve the scholarship offering, board members recalled numerous examples where Driscoll’s efforts were indispensable to protecting county interests.
The Grant County Farm Bureau will offer two scholarships ($1,000 and $500) annually for students enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited, advanced institution with an emphasis in an agricultural-industrial-natural resource field. Applications must have demonstrated participation in 4-H/FFA in high school. Applications are due July 30.
For more information, including applications and requirements, contact Robertson at 541-620-0211 or grantfarmbureau@gmail.com.
