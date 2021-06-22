The John Day Farmers Market kicked off Saturday with a steady stream of customers and new vendors offering a wide array of products from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The weekly event continues every Saturday through the fall.
Manager Stephanie LeQuieu said the Farmers Market would have a few more vendors selling produce and that the John Day Greenhouse would be at the market later in the summer as well.
LeQuieu said this year they added a shopping feature to the John Day Farmers Market website.
She said she received a grant to help cover the cost for professional photography of vendor products, and it doesn’t cost the vendors anything to have their products available online.
“This is a very low-barrier way to get some of our Grant County products available to be sold all over,” LeQuieu said. “It’s very cool.”
She said she should have had roughly five more vendors, but many had last-minute emergencies or other matters that kept them from setting up shop this week.
Nonetheless, new vendor Susan Marahrens, a John Day resident who makes homemade dog treats, said business was “not too bad” and that the Farmers Market gives her a way to get feedback from people about her product.
Marahrens said she is on disability and could not “sit and do nothing.” She said the vendor booth is something she can do independently. Plus, she said, everybody loves their dog.
For his part, Antonio Roberts, a retired firefighter, said he loves the social aspect of the Farmers Market.
“I spent a lot of time in the woods, so it’s been nice being able to get out and talk to people,” Roberts said.
He said the randomness of the conversations cannot be found anywhere else.
Michelle McManama, who is in her fourth year selling wood engravings at the Farmers Market, said that the market had given her a big boost of confidence over the years, enough to open a booth at the Salem Farmers Market.
“We all need compliments,” she said. “That’s just part of human nature. We want to know we do well. I think that’s just super, super important, especially in today’s world when everything around us is so negative.”
