Upward of 75 people turned out for John Day Farmers Market evening street fair Friday.
The event, first in a series of three, went from 6-10 p.m. The next events will be held from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 18 and 5-9 p.m. Oct. 16 on Dayton Street in John Day.
Vendors set up booths in front of Canyon City Food Cart and Java Jungle, and Painted Sky Center for the Arts hosted a “Paint and Sit” in front of Doug’s Automotive.
Farmers market manager and organizer Stephanie LeQuieu said she partnered with the city of John Day and the Grant County Chamber of Commerce. The county will no longer be financially supporting the farmers market after October, she said.
The event drew roughly 10 vendors selling products as diverse as Grant County resident Jesse Randleas’ “helpful advice” to John Greenhouse’s locally grown vegetables to press-on, acrylic nails.
“Part of this is to build community and to encourage community health and mental,” LeQuieu said. “Because I’ve read so much has been closed, stopped and canceled, we just wanted to give people a chance to come together and engage in a safe, socially distanced environment.”
LeQuieu said both masks and appropriate social distancing were required for the event.
Vendor Brazil Moon of John Day was at the street fair for the first time selling reusable press-on nails and fake eyelashes for Red Aspen, a company she is a consultant for.
Moon, a self-described stay-at-home mom, sells the press-on nails and lashes from home while taking care of her two toddlers.
“It was a nice way to be able to do something for myself at home with my kids,” she said. “Especially while I was running around the house doing all of the mom things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.