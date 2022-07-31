PRAIRIE CITY — Bare feet pumping the treadle of an old-fashioned spinning wheel, Dianne Wright uses practiced hands to feed hand-dyed sheep’s wool into her wooden machine, creating beautiful blue-green yarn.

“This is the way it’s been done for centuries,” said Wright, one of 29 vendors who participated in the fourth annual Prairie City Fiber Fest. The event began on Friday, July 29, with workshops on weaving, spinning, basket weaving and other skills, then continued through Sunday, July 31, with more workshops and vendors in various locations around town.

