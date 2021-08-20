Two local 4-H clubs have received funding for their assistance at the third annual Prairie City Fiber Fest July 23-25.
The Grant County Archery Club, led by Mike Springer with family members Shannon, Nick and Emily, received $500 for picking up and returning dozens of tables and chairs from the fairgrounds for the event.
Keira Stiner, a member of the Veterinary Science Club, assisted Dr. Colleen Robertson with a vet check of a small flock of Valais Blacknose sheep that were brought to the event, and received $250 for her club.
The Prairie City Fiber Fest is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization whose proceeds go to Grant County 4-H and FFA groups. 4-H clubs who assist with the event are eligible to receive from $250 to $500.
This year graduating seniors from Prairie City, John Day and Dayville FFA districts who are heading toward higher education will be eligible to receive up to $1,000 in scholarships.
The Fiber Fest is also able to assist 4-H and FFA students with costs for attending conferences, conventions, contests and summer camps.
For more information about the festival, visit prairiecityfiberfest.com, or email pcff2019@gmail.com.
