Ransom Bigsby
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Better high school for a better community
Grant Union high school in Canyon City. GU was built in 1933-1936 it has been in town for a long time. GU has good math teachers, a great sports program, and good food for the kids to enjoy. GU has good students because teachers are nice to them. However sometimes the high school needs fixing. If we can fix the school, more kids will enjoy going to Grant union high school.
First there is no air conditioning at the school. The air is so hot or cold you can't breathe. It is hard to learn.
Second, the walls at the high school roof need to be fixed. It can flude the building. The students have to put trash cans in the hall ways to catch snow water and the birds on the roof are roten.
Lastly, There are so many mats, there is nowhere to sit. Fans end up being crowded. If we have more seating, more community members could come enjoy the tournaments.
Do you think we need better heating for the high school? Do you think we need better wrestling tournaments? Will students benefit from a repaired roof? If you agree please call DIX LOUIS at 541-575-3025. I think we need a better roof heating better wrestling tournaments because our school is old and needs updated. Let us have a better school for a better community.
Zerik
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Sonic
Fast food restaurants are great places to eat, hang out and get an affordable food option meal. It would be good if we had another fast food option in Our community because we have a limited range of three fast food options. One reason I know we need one more is that all the fast food lines are always full and food options are limited. Our community has a need for more fast people like going to fast food options in john day.
First, I think a lot of people will like going to sonic. Because it is a fast food place and there food is good it is affordable. people like going there because it is a fat food place and I know that because the fast food places in john day there lines are always so long. so i think it will be the same for sonic.
Second, people would get a lot of money from working there. There would be seven to six employees working there. Each person will earn an hourly wage. there are varieties of income cashier, cook staff, manager and owner.
Third, I think we need a sonic in john day because people like drive thru restaurants/fast food. Because the fast food places in john day their lines are always so long so thats how i know that people in john day like fast food places. A lot of people may want sonic for their birthday or as a special occasion.
Do you think we need more quick food options? If you think we need a sonic in john day, please contact grant county Economic development at 541 575 1555. Sonic is an affordable good place to eat and you get paid a lot a lot more based on your part in the business. Its affordable its good and it does not take long to cook.
Kiann Clement
Opinion Essay
Super Rock Wall
I believe Grant County needs a rock wall. The reason why Grant County needs a rock wall is so people can have fun. We can climb with our families. There is competition’s how can get to the top first get a 1# please trophy. I think it will be really fun for people.
Rock climbing could be a good way to spend time with family. It would be nice to spend time with my family and catch up with what has happened. There might be some food there like hot dogs, burgers, and maybe nachos. Climbing can help my family’s health. Rock climbing can get family’s closer.
Rock climbing is very good to get stronger. Climbing can improve your health. Rock climbing can improve coordination. There are different types of rock walls. These include small, medium, large, and extreme. I would climb the extreme rock wall. The extreme rock wall is very high. The small rock wall is for beginner's. Medium rock wall is for a little bit more experienced people. The large rock wall is for experienced rock climbers. The extreme rock wall is for real experienced people like me.
A lot of people might not want a rock wall in Grant County. A rock wall can improve a lot of health for people. The cost would be two dollars per person, a family size is fifteen dollars a whole group is 30-50 dollars, depending on size of the group. The rock wall can bring tourists into Grant County. The money from the tourists can pay for the hospital. I am considering getting a rock wall in Grant County.
Connor eddy dunn ake miller
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
7th Street Park
The 7th street complex is a park in jonday Oregon. It was founded in 1989 this 23 acre park offers ball fields, basketball and tennis courts, a splash pad and a skate park. unfortunately if you don't have a basketball or a raquet you can't use the courts. and the skate park ramps are too steep for beginner skaters. i think that 7th street could be improved and made more accessible
First we need equipment for people who want to try tenes or basketball. Free equipment should be available the whole year. Prices have gone up so it is too expensive for many families to buy them. If the equipment is free, everyone in our community can participate.
Second, it would be better to have a bigger skate park. More people could ride in the skate area if there were more ramps. If we improve the skate park more people will be able to enjoy riding, thereby bringing more business to the park and our community. With more ramps people can skate for longer and not get bored.
Last, we need more places to ride, more ramps to ride on, less steep ramps with not as sharp of turns. The ramps that Seventh Street Park currently has are not accommodating to new riders and offer very little variety to experienced ones. Also, the current park is close quartered and could use more area to free ride.
Do you want to see Seventh Street Park become more accessible to the public? If so, then contact John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation Board of Directors at 541-575-0110. Improvements to the Seventh Street Park such as equipment included with the tennis and basketball courts, a bigger skate park, and more places to ride, would make our park more accessible to the public, so more people go to the park!
Teagan Raine Gibson
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Angels Animal Shelter
In Grant County, there is a need for an animal shelter. There are animals living on the street that need to be taken care of such as cats. If they aren't spayed and neutered one cat can have 36 kittens in 16 months. That can also happen with bunnies, and dogs. Some diseases that cats have are Toxoplasma, Giardia, hookworms, roundworms, and ringworms. Dogs have different diseases and these are some of them: parvovirus, Conure Distemper, and Rabies. Bunnies have some weird ones such as Gastrointestinal, Uterine Tumors, Respiratory Tract Infections.
I have witnessed many tareball things. But the worst one is how many cats and dogs have no food or water. This site makes me very sad. So if this animal shelter gets belt it will save all the cats and dogs from death. When we save the cats we will spay and neuter them so they can't have more kittens and tack over.
The health of these animals matter as well because if the animal is not healthy. The animal can die and that could cause other animals to get sick. That code cas that animal to get the sickness that the dead animal had.
One of the solutions is adoption. I believe adoption wode help the animals on the street and give them good homes. When they get adopted they will have food, water, shelter, and medical care. But to adopt an animal you need to fill out an application. Some of the questions on the application should be:
1. Have you ever been convicted of animal abuse?
2. Do you have children?
3. Do you agree to get your pet veterinary care as needed?
If you adopt an animal from this shelter you will get free access to a fenced in dog park. You will get a discount for veterinarian checks, free grooming and a gift basket that includes toys, a bed of your choice, treats and a leash and collar that come with a name tag. It also includes brushes, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, a first aid kit, food, and a gift card for vetcare protugs. It will be amazing if we get to belt this shelter. It will save so many animals lives.
Brody Holt
Opinion Essay
Grant County needs a Game Stop
Now if you want to get different games then get a consoles. So you can play different games for more money and better graphics.
Merchandise like plushies and Funko pops. And more money collectables and decorations.
And online games so you can get your games faster. So you can play with your friends. And just in case if you want to change games.
And that is why I think that we should have a Game stop.
Mikaia Houpt
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
School remodel
Humbolt Elementary is a small elementary school that provides education to k-6. What I love about Humbolt is that the teachers and kids are fun, nice, and always work together. The cafeteria provides good food and it feeds about 200 people and fills them! The playground is A.O.K. Unfortunately the school has fallen into disrepair. In its current state it leaves a LOT to be desired and our community kids deserve the best. Therefore Humbolt Elementary needs a school remodel.
First, there is a lack of good heating, cooling and insulation. Without climate control we lose a perfectly good space because it is too hot in the summertime for summer school and other activities. Also, the insulation is so bad you can hear through the walls that sometimes other teachers have to come check on other classes.
Second, we need to have safety control for staff and students. We need to finish the fence around capuse because there are holes in the fence. We need to resurface the blacktop because it is not safe because kids can fall and get hurt.
Third, schools should be new and updated so that they can be the best for your kids' future. I think if we updated our school the enrollment would increase. It could be the nicest, kindness, and cleanest school in Oregon.
Do you think your kids deserve the best for their education? If so, please contact Alicia Griffin through the school district’s website. The lack of good heating, cooling, and insulation is not a good working environment for their education. Would you want a safe place for your kids and families safety? A new updated school would b venice so your kids would not sweat or have to wear a coat in the classroom. Don’t you think your kids deserve the very best?
Jax Huerta
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Indoor batting cages
Batting cages are a place where kids and baseball teams can learn new skills for batting and bunting. Kids can get stronger and better at baseball. Everyone wants to hit a home run, and a batting cage can help them learn to hit a dinger! However, we only have one batting cage in John Day, and it is constantly being used by the other teams. Therefore we should build new indoor batting cages at 7th street park.
First, the old batting cages are great but it would be better if we could hit where it is dry. Baseball is in the spring and sometimes the weather sucks. It would be a lot better if we could hit where it was dry. One time when it was raining we had to hit in the old cages and it was hard because we would try to hit and the bat would almost slip out of our hands and that could hit somebody else.
Second, it would be better if we could hit year round. If it was snowing in the winter or raining in the spring, we could hit and pitch in the indoor cages. Also, our baseball program could improve if we hit and pitched year round.
Third, if we had indoor cages there would still be the other cages so when it is baseball game day the other team would not have to wait for us to be done. Also, we could bat at the same time. Also, kids of all ages could bat all year long, and some kids don’t have the equipment so, kids can use the bats and baseballs in the storage room to hit and pitch.
Do you want to see our baseball legacy improve? If so, reach out to our Parks and Rec. District by calling 541- 575-0110. Or attend a monthly board meeting and present your idea. Indoor cages can be used year round, when the weather is bad. Also, when we have multiple teams using the park. We should get new indoor cages because maybe the kids in the future would have to use them!
Trig Hutchison
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Burger King
Fast food restaurants make a lot of food and they make it fast and it is usually affordable. For active families, fast food is nice for before, during and after sports games unfortunately our community only has two drive up opinions. If we would get a third fast food restaurnt. That offers all of these advantages.
First we need more fast food options. We only have two fast food restaurants. Fast food offers the convenience of a quick meal at an affordable price. Burger king always has consistently excellent burgers no matter where you go.
Second, a burger king would offer another venu to eat at sports games. With our current limited opinions visiting teams leave little room for others and have few opinions themselves. This committee hosts a ton of events. We need more opinions.
Burger king offers more variety in their menu than our current restaurants. Also the food is so much better than our current choices offer. Any time we go out of town burger king is always my first choice place to eat. The chicken is always crispy. They have excellent french fries.
Do you think we need a burger king if you do please visit https://franchising.bk.com/approval-process.html. If you are at a sports game wouldn't you want food? We need more small businesses. We only have Dairy Queen and subway. Most people think we need more fast food restaurants. Help me get a burger king in John Day!
Aubriella Judd
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Pool
The old pool was a place where everyone could learn to swim and come party, and you could come and eat a sack lunch. Unfortunately two years ago it closed. It was one of my favorite places to go now that we have no pool. People have been swimming in creeks, rivers, ponds, and lakes. A lot of the people who try to swim can't. If we build a new pool, lifeguards are always watching. You could bring your kids and trust that they will be safe. Therefore we should build a new indoor pool in Grant County Oregon.
First, there are many people who love to swim all seasons. There are no indoor pools in Grant County and the only way to swim in the winter is to rent the Best Western pool. The only way to swim in the summer is to swim in Canyon Creek, John Day River, and Magone Lake. The only way to swim if you live in the trailer park is the John Day River. If we open back up a pool we will have a really big swim team.
Second, if we open a swim facility we can also have a pool for kids with disabilities and they can also have a lot of fun. We can host parties, swim meets, and have so much fun.
Third, we have a lot of kids interested in the swim team. Also the pool will be full almost every day it will be kid safe with a deep end and a shallow end no matter how you swim you could come swim.
Do you want to be cool in the summer without traveling? If so contact The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation at 541-575-0110. Do your kids/grandkids have a pool of their own? Even better, do you have a pool that you can relax in and swim in all year? We also had a lot of people on the swim team. This summer you might want to swim. So help me make a difference in our community.
Levi Komning
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Pool
Gleason Pool was a swim center in our community for over 70 years. It was where kids and adults could hangout and cool off. It was a place where swim meets could be held and swim lessons could be taken. Due to political pressures the pool was closed for good. Our community needs a pool so kids can learn how to swim.
First, we need something for kids in the summer. As a kid I went to the pool every day. I always had a great time. My friends and I still talk about how much fun we used to have at the pool. Not many forms of entertainment are available in our community, the pool is a fun and cheap place to have fun.
Second, having a pool gives the opportunity for a swim team. Swim team is something for kids to do because it is a great sport for the summer and a great way to get strong and stay fit. Swim meets also bring business and commerce to our community, by eating out, and staying in our hotels.
Third, a public pool provides a safe place to learn how to swim. Swimming is an important skill to have. In the United States alone there is an average of 12 fatal drownings per day and an average of 12,000 fatal and non-fatal drownings per year. If Grant County had a public pool, kids in our community can learn how to swim and not contribute to these drownings. Our county has many wonderful swimming spots in our rivers, creeks, and lakes. Wouldn’t you feel more at ease if everyone who visited them knew how to swim?
Do you want your kids to have a fun place to go in the summer? Then call The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District at 541-575-0110 for a new pool. A new pool will provide entertainment in the summer, the opportunity to have swim meets, and a safe place to learn how to swim. Our community deserves a facility that is safe and fun to swim. It is worth the investment!
Kanin Koppel
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Movie theater
The old Grant County drive-in movie theater was a great place to hang out. Unfortunately it is not ready to be used. But if we just make a few improvements it will be ready in a year or less. Therefore I think we should bring back the drive-in movie theater.
First, if we bring it back we could raise money for other things. We could use the money for a new Minors baseball field. Or some brand new indoor batting cages. We could also use the money to buy new animal cages for 4H .
Second, Drive-in movie theaters are a cool experience that most places don’t have. It would not cost a lot of money to fix because it is already built. All we need to do is make some improvements. We should have a huge variety of movies. The movie age ranges should be 5-18+.
Next, It’s a safe and good activity for families. We should add a snack with popcorn and other snacks. We should have lots of family movies.
Last, Should you have to drive at least 1 hour to see a movie? A drive in movie theater would be a good and safe place to hang out. We could use the money for a new baseball/softball field or an indoor batting cage. If you agree, contact our mayor Heather Rookstool at 541-575-0028. Everyone from every age can go to the drive-in movie theater!
Timber Morton
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
McDonald's
Mcdonalds is a fast food and eat in restaurant. It was founded on April 15 1995 by Raymond Kroc. Most have reasonable settings to see the kids. It has good food like milkshakes and ice cream. Unfortunately right now we only have one fast food option in john day oregon. I think we should bring mcdonalds back to john day.
Do you want more fast food options in john day? If you do, here are some reasons why we need them. Frist, if you have a bad day and don't want to cook, McDonalds is a choice. If you are in a hurry and are hungry, McDonalds is a choice. A lot of fast food places like DQ and subway lines are long so now you have a new option.
Mcdonalds is a vene. If you need a place to have a birthday party, McDonalds is a choice. If you win first place in a sports game you can celebrate there. If you win first place in a rodeo you can celebrate there.
Mcdonalds brings more job opportunities to john day. If you are in high school and need money you can work at mcdonalds. If you are in college and need money for textbooks and other stuff you can work there. Let's say you get fired from your job and are looking for a new job you can work at mcdonald.
Do you like McDonalds but don't want to drive 2 hours to get it? If so please visit Mcdonald's u.s franchising : own a Mcdonald's franchise. A McDonald's in our community. will bring us more fast food options, and a venue for parties. It would also provide more job opportunities for our community. Help us bring McDonalds back to John Day, Oregon!
Kaila Shaffer
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Why I think we need a pet sore
Pets are domestic animals that are owned by families and if raised from a young age they will get very attached to you and want to spend more time with you. Most families with pets need a pet store for supplies and grooming. Unfortunately there’s no pet store in John Day. I believe we need a pet store therefore, I believe we need a pet store in John Day!
First, if people want a pet or pet toys they can go there and get a locally bred animal, and toys. You can drop your pet off if you want to put it up for adoption and your old pet will get the best care until adopted. Additionally the locally bred animal will be taken care of until old enough to go home with someone the animal also comes with some food.
Second, some people already have pets and want toys or beds for them and carry on cages for flights or long trips. Some people have animals that other people never heard of. Well they'll have all the food for most animals and all the other animals.
Finally, they will take in strays and adoption animals and take care of them until they are adopted. The animal will get baths, clippings, dental care and any other medical care needed given food and water. If you love animals this place will make sure you never see a hungry animal on the streets again. The animals will be given the best homes we can offer.
What can you do if you don't have the time to drive a long time for a pet? If you want to see a pet store in our town, please contact Grant County Economic Development at 541-575-1555. A new pet store would provide supplies for our pets and a home for strays. The animals don't deserve to go hungry they deserve a home and you can help by either adopting or bringing in a stray and have the store take care of them. A variety of pets like dogs, cats, and birds need toys, food, and cages it would be nice to the animals if we could help them and give each and every stray in John Day.
Thomas Shaw
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Ways to improve Figaro’s
Figaro’s started in 1981 in Salem and Albany, Oregon. Figaro’s sells pizza, bread sticks, soda, and more. Pizza is affordable for everybody in your family. Any day of the week you can count on figaros to get a nice warm pizza for your family. Unfortunately there are still some things to impove at Figaro’s. I think we should fix up Figaro’s and make it an even better restaurant!
First, we should add a bit more things to do because if you get a pizza and don’t have anything to do. We should add a T.V. with football or basketball. We Should add a mini arcade machine so kids can get a toy or something. We should add newspapers so people can read what is going on.
Second we should add a 12 case of doctor pepper. Figaro’s currently has a soda fountain, 2 liters, and 12 cases of soda, for 12 cases, flavors include mountain dew, pepsi, diet pepsi, root beer. I think we should add doctor pepper to the 12 cases because lots of people like doctor pepper with pizza. What happens if you have a doctor pepper today and tomorrow you will have 11 more to drink. If you like doctor pepper cold but you don’t like ice in your doctor pepper you can put the 12 cases in the frefrigerator.
Third, we need to fix the railing by the stairs. One of the screws got lost and if someone was leaning on it, people, cars, bikes, and motorcycles could get damaged. And what happens if someone has a bunch of pizza and runs into it and breaks it down.
Do you find yourself bored eating pizza? If you do, call 541-575-5500. Please reach out to Thomas Shaw, the manager of Figaro’s, to improve our local Figaro’s. These will include fixing the railing, a New 12 case of doctor pepper, or adding more things to do in the dining area. Make Figaro's the best pizza place in town!
Addison Wilson
Opinion Essay
February 8, 2023
Horse shelter
Living in grant county we know how cold it can get and how our animals can get hurt in the ice and mud. so wouldn't it be nice to protect your animals in the winter. when animals need stall rest the boarding shelter would provide it for your animals to get the comfort it need. also old horses can't stand to be out in the cold because when they get cold they don't grow enough fur as they use to. so a horse shelter would be a benefit to grant county.
First, horses can get sick and die from chemicals they eat or breath. they also can get foot rough. also the can be in pain while they are in little pens and mud that is so deep they cant walk. they also consume mud because they are stepping on their hey because there pens are to small.
Second, in the winter lay down and can get hurt trying to get up in the snow. animals starve to death because people dont care to feed them. that the shelter animals will get fed and be cared for. horses need cared for because they can get rain rough. also horses in situations they can get hit by trees, and get out of there pens, also can get hit on the rode and eger them and the driver.
Does your kid want a horse but you don't have the space, or money? that why we should have a horse shelter. where kids can go and learn how to ride them. also give them treats. they also can groom them and give them grain. Also you can ride your own horse there.
Would you like to see happy, healthy horses in Grant county? if so please contact Mindy winger to disgust the boarding shelter for horses. a horse boarding is a good idea because some animals need homes in bad situation. also some animals need urgent care and the boarding shelter would proved that. Someday we might want to use the boarding shelter ourselves
Tyson Herrara-Donthan
Opinion Essay
2/1/23
Survival school
Do you think Grant county is a beautiful place? If so, add a survival school.
Grant County is a lovely place to live. So let’s keep it that way by adding a survival school to our great Country. A survival school would help a lot of kids defend themselves. Because a lot of people can’t defend themselves. from a animal trying to attack them, or if they got robbed and someone was hurt they'd know what to do. So a free survival school will be a big change.
A survival school can help people know how to start a fire in the woods if stranded
It can help kids get in shape. And if a kid was left behind by mistake you would know what to do. If you were stranded in the woods you can start a little fire to stay warm and know how to hunt for food.
However Some may disagree with me for having a survival school in our county, because people will use too much gas. However, it can help people find a job easier. They can help kids so that's why it’s good for our county.
Lane
Opinion Essay
1/11
We want Cold Stone
Do you love ice cream with extra toppings because I do. If you love Grant County then you know it gets hot so I think we need Cold Stone.
First of all Cold stone ice cream really cools you down. It also has a decent price like $5 for a small cup. If you like better quality ice cream then cold stones for you. If you would like more local options we need a cold stone
In addition Some people might say cold stone is the best ice cream. They have so many toppings to choose from like chocolate and candy. They also have millions of flavors, and they add flavors every holiday. Every single time you get ice cream you get to see them mix it up.
However Some are probably going to argue that Cold Stone should not be in Grant County. It is very unhealthy and not good for your body.
As you as you can see Grant county would be better with a cold stone creamery. So get in touch with coldstone so we can have some good ice cream.
Anna Blood
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
Cabelas
Do you like Hunting or being outdoors? Don't you think Grant County is great? I think Grant County is a great place. Let's make it GREATER!! by adding a Cabelas. Cabelas is a store with lots of hunting gear.
First, It would make it great because Grant County is FULL of hunters. Cabelas would supply more hunting gear for local hunters. Hunters wouldn't have to order online for hunting gear. They also wouldn't have to go out of town for hunting gear either.
Also, Cabelas has great gifts. Since there are a lot of local hunters here when you're buying a gift you can go straight to Cabelas. And they even have kid toys. So when you're trying to find someone a quick gift go to Cabelas. And most people in Grant County have at least one hunter in their family.
On the other hand, some people might disagree that we should have a Cabelas. They might say we don't have enough people to support a big buissness like Cabelas. However if we work hard enough we could get it done. Some people might say I don't want to waste my time to build a Cabelas. However it would be worth the time for all the local hunters we have here. That is how a Cabelas would make Grant County better.
Finally, Grant County hunters would love this so if you want to make this happen you can share your opinion with the newspaper.
Kaitlyn
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
Grant county needs a movie theater
Do you ever wish you could go see all the movies without having to drive a long way? Do you wish you weren't late to them all the time? Grant county is very fun and cool but I have a really good Idea that would make Grant county even better. My Idea is a movie theater and this is why.
First, The closest movie theater is an hour away. If there was a movie theater here, You wouldn’t have to go far so if you have grandparents you don’t have to drive far, you don’t have to be late if it starts at 12:00, and you aren't wasting gas and money.
Next, A local movie theater would be another place to have fun. You can stay late with friends instead of having to go home early and not take any friend, you can go a lot more than missing them all the time. You can go so much more too, like if you miss a movie now you can watch them all the time.
However, Some may disagree that we need a movie theater. Some people might think it is too big. It could be a problem if we wanted other smaller places, but a big movie theater can help. For instance, since it's so big a lot of people can work there so a lot of people can have jobs.
As you can see, it would be really nice to have a movie theater. To make this happen please contact our local politicians or the newspaper.
Nameopl
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
Title grant county
Do you wish you had clean water and a safe thing for your kids? I would. That's what you should do for your kids. I think For the town it would be a good idea for us to get a pool.
In addition During summer people can cool off. with friends and family. U don’t need a pool at home u can go to one it's a good spot to hang out
Next, you can have a lesson To be a good diver if someone needs help at a river u have good divers. The lesson can be good for u for ocean safety and the body graders are good for you and
This is what we need for the grant county. I think it can improve our town so we can have more fun.
Some may disagree with the idea of having a pool, to have fun would be not only good. Then you need to call a business that can help you , the pool for the town. That's how u can do it so we can have more fun in this town for grant county.
Dakota
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
Title
Isn't it a little weird why people sell gift cards at stores in places we don't have, like gamestop? Grant county is a lovely place to live. Let's keep it that way by adding a gamestop to our great county.
First, you can get games without going out of town. A gamestop would help the local residents save time and gas money. It can be a local business with more jobs for the area.
Another reason, when we buy games intown it supports the local business. supporting the company by buying there games or other stuff they have can be a huge help to their business. And it could grow big for people who need jobs. People can work at gamestop to 1 get paid money for bills, food, and other important things 2 they could help out people who need games or new ones.
In addition, They have a whole lot of games for consoles such as switch, xbox and playstation. Oh and did I forget to mention there are alot of gift cards for games too.
Aubrie Harding
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
An Arcade for Grant county
Do you ever wish you had more to do in winter and other seasons? Do you just sit and be bored with nothing to do? Grant county is a beautiful place but adding an arcade would make it even better.
First of all, An Arcade would be good for Grant county because we have very little to do in Grant county. Yes we have the lake, park, skate park, and the splash pad but those are all summer time activities. An Arcade would be an all year round thing. It also would be easy to get to because we would not need to drive too far or at all.
In addition, An Arcade would be a good addition to our country because if someone wanted to play games they could have a large selection of games. also We have very few places to have birthday parties, so an arcade could be a good place to have birthday parties. An Arcade is a good place to have birthday parties because you could play games at the party and have lots of fun at the same time.
However, Some people may argue that we don't need an arcade because it may take too much money to build and to get the games. Also some others may argue that people may spend too much time at the arcade. But there would be more jobs for people and would help pick up businesses that had almost nothing to fix or install or build an arcade could also help other businesses too!
And that is why we should have an arcade in Grant county. You can help us make an arcade if you call a business about games.
Paislee Hueckman
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
Let’s make Grant County
Do you not like shopping online? Do you not want to wait? Grant County is an amazing place to live. Let’s make it bigger by adding a Dick’s Sporting Goods.
First of all, a Dick’s Sporting Goods would bring people to Grant county and make it bigger. Currently there are not a lot of places to shop for clothes, sports stuff, bikes and nice water bottles. You can get all you need there.
In addition, when you shop online you have to wait for your items to come, but with a Dick’s Sporting Goods you will not. If you just shop online there are not many local jobs for people to work at. When you shop online they may not have your size. And Dick’s Sporting Goods has all you need.
On the other hand, some people may disagree that a Dick’s Sporting Goods would not make Grant county better, because it costs a lot of money. However, a Dick’s Sporting Goods has very good Quality items. Dick’s Sporting Goods has almost every fabric you can wear. So if you're allergic to cotton they have polyester fabric.
In my opinion a Dick’s Sporting Goods can benefit us in so many good ways. If you agree with me, contact Dick’s Sporting Goods and contact the newspaper.
Andrea
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
The greatness of Grant County, Oregon
Do you love swimming ? Do you wish for clean water? Well if you do, come to grant counties newest pool.’’
It’s indoors so for example say it’s cold outside and you have swimming lessons in school or in the summer. You can come to John days indoor pool. So it will be nice and warm inside, and much cleaner than a lake or an outdoor pool. And you're probably asking yourself, how could a outdoor pool be so dirty, outside pools have bugs and so do lakes. But indoor pools have a cleaner cent, and cleaner water. and another bad fact about an outdoor pool is it has about 37% more chlorine than a indoor pool. And in fact a great fact about an indoor is that there are lifeguards at the pool so that means it is about 65% safer than a outdoor pool. And a bad fact about an outdoor pool is that they pay for parking time. And if it’s cold and all the lakes and outdoor pools frozen "ding" gasp, you think of an indoor pool
Some may disagree on the pool because too many people show up at the same time. But the good thing is that it makes more jobs available in Grant county. However it would be beneficial to swim, to love swimming, to do what’s best for the environment. On the other hand, I know you voted no on the other pool but this cooler.
Arte McKnab
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
A movie theater
Do you love Grant county but have a hard time finding a job? Do you get bored often? Grant county is an amazing place to be in. Let's keep it that way by having a movie theater.
First of all, a movie theater can help make fundraisers. For example if we made enough money from playing movies we could build a pool with that money. We could also keep the money we spend for the movie in Grant county.
In addition, it would let us watch movies at a movie theater here. Right now we have to drive for at least an hour just to see a movie in a movie theater. If we have a movie theater here in town we will use less gas and end up spending less money. We can also use the movie theater for special occasions, kids could have birthday parties at the movie theater!
However, some may disagree that we need a movie theater for two reasons, the first reason is that most people have a tv at their own home, but at movie theaters we can see the movies that have just come out instead of waiting to see them on our own tvs. The other reason is that it would cost a lot of money to build, but a movie theater could be a good job opportunity for people looking for a good job.
As you can see, grant county should have a movie theater. You can help grant county have a movie theater by contacting a local business person to build a movie theater.
Blake Sandor
Opinion Essay
1/11/23
Let's add a music studio
Do you think Grant County is a beautiful place? Do you like listening to music and even making it? If so then a music studio will be great for you. A music studio would help our community by sharing the instruments (an instrument library).
First of all, there will be brass instruments, electric guitars, acoustic guitars and so much more. You can try a new instrument out before buying it, more people would also come to play music non locally.
In addition, Lot of music artists have a band, so you can collaborate there if you want. You can also practice as much as you want. Practicing at a music studio is better than at home because there will be professionals helping you along the way. The best thing is that more people will be inspired to play music.
On the other hand, some may disagree that we need a music studio. Some people would argue that we want to keep Grant county smaller. However I do too but it will allow more jobs and more people are allowed to make music. It also gives people an opportunity to be more creative. you also don't have to drive four hours just to make music.
As you can see, It would be beneficial for Grant County to have a music studio. You can help make this happen by contacting local musicians to make music.
Lacey Lambeth
Opinion Essay
2/28/23
Cosmetology school
Grant county needs a cosmetology school because, I think people do not want to travel that much so people can go here.
people can get good hair styles and great products. Hairstylists can teach you to do hairstyles. People can buy hair products for that hair.
People can have nail techs put fake nails on your fingertips and paint with nail polish. You could choose what stickers you want.
People can buy different styles of shoes. You could go buy clothes or make clothes.
Dominic Contreras
Opinion Essay
2/1/23
Do you know that Grant County could be better? There is not a lot to do. I think if Grant County had more things they could get more money. More money means more places to give to the community. The community would love the new places.
Grant county needs fun places to go to. For families to go to when its their birthday or when their bored. It would bring more people to our town. It could be fix with a water park when its summer. you can go online and donate money to build it.
I think that on holidays there could be a festival like a haunted house. A corn maze would be great. On July 4 we can gather and shoot fire rockets. We can gather and sing together. On Thanksgiving we had to learn how to cook a turkey. That's how I think Grant County could make it better.
Rhett Cox
Opinion Essay
2/1/23
Grant County needs more things to help us grow
Grant county needs more things to help us grow. We need trains, homes, tourism, and water parks. We need money and people to move here because people are moving away. We are losing money and market prices are high.
Grant county requires tourism to grow and get money. We can afford more things and fund the police. It's a tradition to hunt rattlesnakes here. We cut off their rattles for a souvenir. Tourists would like to hunt them in contests!
Grant county needs trains so we can get tourists and supplies. Trains can bring food and tourists and stuff. The trains can go on hills, tunnels and bridges. Trains are popular with people. The trains can help the firefighters. We will build tracks from here to Redmond. It might be a long track but it will be worth it.
We need a water park because we need it in summer when it's hot and sweaty. Also, it's refreshing. Water parks are fun and kids Love it. Water parks cost a lot of money and land. We can include a hot tub during winter. Also we can make fun slides like glowing transparent ones.
Grant County needs tourism and money so we can afford stuff. Trains will make a ton of money. Water parks will be great in summer. We will build more homes for people so they can have homes.
Sierra Eaton
Opinion Essay
2/1/23
Grant County needs help and I know how to make it better. One thing it needs is more things for kids. Grant County needs more water park’s. They need to build more school’s. It needs more park’s. another thing is it needs more bike’s.
Grant County needs more family thing’s. A theater would be a great thing for families to go so won’t they be bored because it will be fun. On a holiday there can be a maze for families like a christmas maze it will be open until december is over.
It needs more stores. Like a toy store. A pet shop is a great idea. Another store Grant County needs is a flower shop. People love pets toys and flowers so why not add it to Grant County.
A zoo is a great idea for Grant County. It has animals like parrot’s hipo’s elephants and all other animals in zoos. People like zoos so they can come to Grant County and see the zoo. Then live here and see the zoo as long as they want. I think a mcdonalds and a coffee shop would be great ideas.
