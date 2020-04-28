HELP grant

Marci Judd, left, and Shanna Northway recently received $500 Figaros H.E.L.P. grants for their classrooms. Northway’s grant will support the positive incentive program for the student body at Humbolt Elementary. Judd’s grant will go toward new technology for the special education department. Not pictured is owner Pete Teague who made the funding possible.

 Contributed photo

Marci Judd, left, and Shanna Northway recently received $500 Figaros H.E.L.P. grants for their classrooms. Northway’s grant will support the positive incentive program for the student body at Humbolt Elementary. Judd’s grant will go toward new technology for the special education department. Not pictured is owner Pete Teague who made the funding possible.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.