Eight firefighters from Grant and Harney counties spent three months to improve their skills and fire knowledge at the fire academy.
The firefighters spent one long weekend a month for the last three months attending classes that began on Friday evening and continued during the day on Saturdays and Sundays at the John Day Fire Station. The annual academy is sponsored by the Grant-Harney Training Association.
The firefighters participated in a variety of training classes that taught firefighters safety and survival, fire behavior, personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus use. Most classes included a classroom segment followed by hands on training. They also trained in search and rescue, salvage and overhaul, communications, ladders, ropes and knots and forcible entry.
For the forcible entry class, the firefighters trained with a new prop that eliminated the need to find doors and windows on which to practice. A year ago the Grant-Harney Training Association received a grant from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The grant money was used to purchase a forcible entry prop.
Instructors for the academy were Hayden Jones from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, Hines Assistant Chief Dave Reiss, Hines firefighter Bjorn Petersen, Chief Don Porter and Denise Porter from the Long Creek Fire Department and Joy Brown and Ron Phillips from the John Day Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.