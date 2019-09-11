Old Glory was seen waving on 9/11 from high up on a crane at a bridge work site on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
ODOT transportation maintenance coordinator Robert Cash of Pendleton said that he and the rest of the bridge crew, from Pendleton and Vale, enjoy flying the flag whenever they can.
"Wherever we go, we like to show our support to our fallen comrades," he said, adding that he and two other crew members are former firefighters. "We fly the flag any chance we get."
The project workers cleaned out debris from under the bridge and were placing riprap around the columns. They also planned to lay pipe Wednesday to channel the water under the bridge.
Because their tasks involved moving the boom under some lines, they removed the flag a little after 10:30 a.m., but they raised it again later that afternoon.
ODOT flagger Tom Wilson said he enjoyed the tribute.
"It's pretty neat for 9/11," he said.
At Ferguson Surveying, Kenny Delano, who is also Mt. Vernon's mayor, was at work and said it was a touching sight that morning.
"It showed a lot of integrity on the bridge crews' part to fly that flag, especially today," he said.
Sharing his thoughts about Sept. 11, 2001, Delano said he recalls the courage and bravery of people who overtook terrorists on the plane (United Airlines Flight 93) that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as well as the first responders at the World Trade Center and The Pentagon.
He said he'd been listening to recordings of the air traffic controllers and how, at first, when the first plane hit one of the Twin Towers in New York, they didn't know what had happened, then a second plane hit the other tower.
"The country came together," he said. "I'm torn — I'm proud, but pretty emotional. It's still devastating to think of what happened."
