Applications are due April 19 for a Passport in Time project on the Malheur National Forest planned from June 28 to July 2.
This is the final season of a multi-year project to learn more about the lives of Chinese miners as part of the Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project. Field surveys in known placer mining areas will be conducted looking for evidence of camps.
A metal detector survey and limited test excavation at likely camp locations are also planned.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including wearing masks and social distancing.
For more information, contact Katee Withee at katee.withee@usda.gov or Don Hann at donald.hann@usda.gov. Apply at passportintime.com/or-chinese-diaspora--malheur-mines-2021.html.
