Dr. Tony Svejcar received the W.R. Chapline Research Stewardship Award at the Society for Range Management’s 74th annual meeting held virtually this February. This award gives special recognition to members of the society for exceptional and sustained research accomplishments in range science and associated disciplines. Only one award is given annually, and it is one of the most prestigious awards presented by SRM.
Svejcar is a preeminent scientist who is nationally and internationally recognized for his many significant contributions to rangeland science and management, according to a press release. He initiated the Agricultural Research Service’s CO2 Flux Network, an effort designed to identify the influence of U.S. rangelands on the global carbon cycle.
Svejcar also pioneered use of the stable isotope 13C for carbon cycling research. Svejcar and his co-investigators have tested and refined an array of techniques for reducing or managing expanding populations of western juniper and he has made lasting contributions to our understanding of the seedling ecology of native plant species in the sagebrush steppe.
Svejcar’s work has generated over 200 publications.
“Not only does Dr. Svejcar possess a superior scientific aptitude, but his humility, drive, leadership skills, and strong sense of purpose, enable him to leverage that aptitude by helping other researchers and students to realize their own potential,” the society said in a statement.
“Nowhere is this more evident than at the Eastern Oregon Agricultural Research Center in Burns, where he was Research Leader for ARS for nearly 30 years. During that time he selflessly gave of his talents to build a regional center of excellence for customer-driven rangeland research whose influence now operates at the global scale.”
