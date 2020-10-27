Dayville School gained royalty this year: 2018 Oregon Dairy Princess-Ambassador Stephanie Breazile moved to Grant County to begin her new job as a teacher.
Breazile moved from Hillsboro to John Day Aug. 16 for her new job as the science and ag science teacher and FFA advisor for Dayville School.
Breazile said living in Grant County has been great so far, and she has been able to explore attractions such as the Fossil Beds and Magone Lake.
“One of my favorite things about the area is that almost everybody waves at me when I’m driving on the road,” Breazile said. “Where I’m from, that doesn’t happen, and we do our own thing so it’s nice being in a small friendly community.”
Breazile said the start of the school year and in-person classes provided a highlight for her. Breazile said she has many friends who are ag teachers across the state, and they are teaching virtually.
Science and agriculture requires many hands-on activities, which can be difficult to portray online, but Breazile said she is excited to do the hands-on work in person and help students make the connection between what is taught in the classroom and life after class.
Students applying what they learned in class and using that knowledge in their personal lives is one of Breazile’s favorite aspects of teaching.
“I’m teaching them the topics that they want to learn so they want to be in class and are receiving information that’s relevant to them,” Breazile said. “Seeing those connections students make between classroom lessons and their daily lives at home is great.”
She said being in an agriculturural community has also been great since many students have some experience with agriculture and she can build on what they already know. Breazile’s time as the Dairy Princess-Ambassador also gave her great experiences on preparing her being a teacher.
As princess-ambassador, she traveled throughout Oregon educating students and adults on the importance of having dairy every day and how dairy farms operate. She was able to talk to over 7,000 students, K-12, in classrooms, and it helped her in becoming the teacher she is today, she said.
“Because of those experiences of being in different classroom settings, I was able to get the classroom management strategies and practice them as the dairy ambassador,” Breazile said. “It was one of my best experiences that I could have done.”
Breazile said she is here to help the students learn as much as they can.
“I am super excited to be here and learn more about the community and make those connections for those students to make the lessons relevant for them,” Breazile said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.