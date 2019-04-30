John Day Fossil Beds National Monument will sponsor an eight-week Youth Conservation Corps program this summer. Youths ages 15 to 18 are encouraged to apply, provided that they do not reach their 19th birthday before Aug. 9.
YCC team members will work June 17 through Aug. 9, earning the Oregon state minimum wage of $10.75 per hour. The schedule is Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The YCC team will work at John Day Fossil Beds National Monument under the supervision of National Park Service staff.
“We are excited about providing local youth the opportunity to learn about the history of Eastern Oregon while at the same time preserving the park resources associated with this part of the John Day Valley,” said Superintendent Patrick Gamman.
The YCC team will focus on the preservation of resources associated with the James Cant Ranch and the surrounding fossil beds. In addition, the crew will have opportunities to visit other historically significant areas in the valley, gaining a more complete understanding of the John Day Valley history and the issues facing the protection of these resources in the future.
Young people who are interested in applying may obtain an application from: Grant Union High School office, Dayville School office, Monument School office, Grant County Library, Mitchell High School office, and the National Park Service at John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
The completed application must be postmarked no later than May 15 to John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Attn: Shane Loescher – YCC, 32651 Highway 19, Kimberly, OR 97848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.